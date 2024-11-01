Following Church teaching

by Amanda Jensen, Diocese Office of Family Ministry
“In the beginning when God created the heavens and the earth… God said, ‘Let us make mankind in our image, according to our likeness;’ … So God created mankind in His image, in the image of God He created them; male and female He created them. God blessed them... God saw everything that He had made, and indeed, it was very good” (Genesis 1).
In this first chapter of the Bible, the writer of Genesis tells us that all God’s creation is good, that mankind was made in His divine image and likeness, created with the potential for good or bad, but genuinely good. As humans, we are called to treat all mankind with love and respect so they can experience the dignity deserved by all of God’s creation. Every man and woman have a fundamental dignity; every one of us is made in the image and likeness of God.
God blessed each man and each woman with the gift of sexuality; therefore, each person’s sexuality is good. Even if one finds that their sexuality is a struggle or a challenge, the book of Genesis reminds us, “It is good.”
Every living human being is challenged with personal problems and difficulties of some sort or another. Everyone struggles with sin and temptation and faces the challenge to grow with the strengths, talents and gifts they have from God. Each person strives to order their passions and desires in a good and holy way. The Church recognizes, with special tenderness, the dignity of those who struggle with same-sex attraction (SSA).
The Church teaches that one should not be reduced to a sexual orientation; we are so much more. One’s identity is far more important. Since we are made in God’s image and likeness, we are good; we are His children and heirs to eternal life.
In 2006, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Ministry to Persons with a Homosexual Inclination: Guidelines for Pastoral Care stated, “[Same-sex attracted persons] should not be encouraged to define themselves primarily in terms of their sexual inclination…or to participate in ‘gay subcultures,’ which often tend to promote immoral lifestyles. Rather, they should be encouraged to form relationships with the wider community…”
For a person who is sincere about their pursuit of knowing the truth about and caring for those with SSA, there is a counter-culture uphill battle. Thankfully, in the first chapter of Romans, St. Paul tells us, in clear terms, the difference between the truth and a lie, between love and lust and the consequences of living contrary to the beauty of Christ’s plan for sexuality.
In 1980, New York’s Archbishop Cardinal Terence Cooke founded Courage International, a spiritual support group for those who experience SSA and desire to live chaste lives following the teachings of Jesus and His Church. Pope St. John Paul II said, “Courage is doing the work of God.” Courage is an approved apostolate of the Catholic Church and is presently available in our diocese. Several years ago, Bishop Kagan brought this apostolate to the Bismarck Diocese and assigned chaplains.
The founding members of Courage were people who experienced same-sex attraction in their daily lives and developed the five goals that guide the apostolate. Courage members believe that, with human support and divine intervention, a person with SSA can follow Jesus Christ and the spiritual and moral teachings of the Catholic Church. They also believe that it is possible to experience SSA and live a chaste and productive life, develop a grace-filled understanding of themselves and their true identities as mature men and women. Homosexual desires are not usually a person’s choice. Therapy helps underlying emotional issues related to SSA, however, it simply doesn’t meet all their needs.
The members of Courage know that SSA or homosexual feelings are not a sin; but homosexual acts are immoral and do not lead to a deeper life in Christ. Men and women who experience attractions or feelings for the same sex can lead chaste and productive lives—made possible by Christ’s redemption—dedicating their lives to Christ through service to others, spiritual reading, prayer, meditation, spiritual direction, frequent attendance at Mass and the frequent reception of the sacraments of reconciliation and the Holy Eucharist.
Courage promotes fellowship in which the group shares with one another their thoughts and experiences to ensure no one faces the challenges of homosexuality alone. They strive to be mindful that chaste friendships are possible and necessary in chaste Christian life, while encouraging forming and sustaining these friendships.
EnCourage is a support group for the family members, spouses and friends of women and men who experience SSA. EnCourage members strive to grow spiritually and to gain a deeper understanding of the needs, difficulties and challenges of their loved one with SSA. They desire to establish and maintain healthy relationships with them—to assist other family members and friends to reach out with compassion and truth and not reject them. EnCourage members witness, in the way they live their own lives, that fulfillment is found in Jesus Christ through His Body, the Church.
Both Courage and EnCourage are active ministries within our diocese. If you or someone you know experiences SSA, know that you are loved by Christ, you are a good person and you are equally loved. You are not alone, and no one must face the challenges of homosexuality on their own.
For more information, visit bismarckdiocese.com/courage, email [email protected] or call 701-204-7205. Membership and all inquiries in the Courage and EnCourage apostolate are confidential.