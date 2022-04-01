Following God’s will

Two diocesan seminarians will be one step closer in their journey to the priesthood as they are ordained to the transitional diaconate on May 24 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
Seminarians Dustin Johns and Josh Hill, currently studying at the Theology III level, will soon put their knowledge into practice as deacons, true servants of the Church. The transitional diaconate is the entry into the clerical state, meaning the men become members of the clergy.
Fellow seminarian Steven Vetter will be ordained this fall at the Pontifical North American College by his uncle, Bishop Austin Vetter, who will travel to Rome to be the celebrant at the ordination Mass. Bishop Vetter was a Bismarck Diocese priest and faculty member at the college in Rome and, since November 2019, serves as the bishop of the Diocese of Helena, Montana.
These three men will be ordained to the priesthood, God willing, in the summer of 2023 at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit.
Seminarian Dustin Johns converted to the Catholic faith in adulthood but would attend Mass with family members while growing up and always wanted to be a “preacher.” While working at the military base in Minot, he accepted an invitation from an acquaintance to attend Mass at St. Leo the Great leading to his conversion to the faith in 2011. He entered the seminary in 2016 and has been studying at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis for the past few years.
“This year in prayer has been of constant affirmation and love from our Lord; by the grace of God, I am what I am,” Dustin said. “In seminary, I’ve been practicing homiletics and administering the sacraments and how to be a deacon.”
He’s looking forward to being ordained to the transitional diaconate after years of formation. “I’m very excited for ordination and look forward to assisting the bishop, priests and people of God of the Diocese of Bismarck. I look forward in administering the sacraments and parish life.”
Seminarian Josh Hill grew up in the Black Hills area of South Dakota attending Mass at his local parish with his family. He attended the University of Mary in Bismarck where his life was radically changed—a place where he experienced immense growth in his Catholic faith. In the summer of 2012, while studying abroad in Rome with the university program, thoughts of the priesthood entered his mind and heart.
He’s currently studying for the priesthood in Rome at the Pontifical North American College.
“This year in Theology III has been one of immense growth, with a lot of time and energy spent on the immediate spiritual and practical preparations for diaconate ordination,” Josh shared. “Throughout it all, Jesus has continued to walk alongside, just as He promised to do so all our life. As witnessed in the Gospels, His humble service, and the continual gift of Himself, even in the midst of great sufferings, has been the exemplar for me as I prepare for a life of service through the sacrament of holy orders. In preparing for this lifelong commitment, it has been a tremendous blessing to be formed in Rome where the universality of the Church is on full display and the lives of the saints shine brightly.”
He's excited yet humbled by the upcoming ordination.
“On one hand, I’m ready for this step in my vocation because I recognize God’s infallible providence in preparing me throughout my whole life. He called me ‘out of my boat,’ and praise be to Him for giving me the grace to respond and follow. However, I also sympathize with St. Peter in recognizing my unworthiness (Lk 5). Yet, how could I say ‘no’ to Love Incarnate and His exciting invitation to become a ‘fisher of men?’ If it is in giving of ourselves that we receive, then how rich is the life spent in service for others!”
Both men are eagerly anticipating their new diaconal faculties to assist at the Church’s liturgies and being able to share more actively the joy and freedom of the Gospel. While summer assignments have yet to be determined, they are also looking forward to putting that into practice back at “home” in the parishes within the diocese.
Next fall, both men will return to the seminary for the final year of formation on the path to the priesthood.
“After returning from summer break, I look forward to continuing my formation to the priesthood in order that I may lay down my life for the Church,” Dustin shared.