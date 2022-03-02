Following in Christ’s footsteps

“If any man would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me” (Mt 16:24).
The Stations of the Cross is a beautiful devotion in parishes during the Lenten season. This 14-step Catholic devotion commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth as a man from the praetorium of Pontius Pilate to His tomb.
The Church of Sacred Heart in Wilton offers a wonderful example of a parish community coming together to update and beautify this ancient devotion. The collaborative project was initiated in 2018. A minor remodeling project on the roof completed the year prior led to an idea to replace the existing stations with larger, more vibrant images. A commissioned artist named Karla Gallagher, Fergus Falls, Minn. created the compelling artistic renderings of the final hours in the life of Christ painted in acrylic on canvas. The project was completed for the season of Lent 2021.
The parishioners organized the project and pooled their resources with everything from electrical and lighting to signage and numbering. Members of the parish council took part in the project with hanging the artwork, crosses and numbers. A donor plaque in the church entry recognizes those who contributed.
Catholics around the diocese mark Lent, particularly on Good Friday, with prayers and devotions to the Stations of the Cross. For many, visiting and praying at the stations is seen as an “act of reparation” for the suffering of Jesus.
Pope John Paul II prayed before he led the Stations of the Cross from the Roman Colosseum in 2000, “Lord Jesus Christ, fill our hearts with the light of your Spirit, so that by following you on your final journey we may come to know the price of our Redemption and become worthy of a share in the fruits of your Passion, Death and Resurrection.”