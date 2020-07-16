Food Coordinator, St. Joseph School, Mandan

St. Joseph Catholic Montessori School is seeking a part-time Food Coordinator for our school. Starting date will be on or around Aug. 10, 2020. This position will be 25 hours a week and include part-time benefits. Applicant should be able to lift about 50 lbs. and pass a Diocese of Bismarck background check. Applicant also must demonstrate support for the Catholic mission of the school. Some of the duties of the Food Coordinator will include keeping orders for all food and supplies, working on and reviewing breakfast and lunch menus, organizing the fridge, freezer, and pantry, cleaning up from meals, and knowing and meeting the Department of Public Instruction guidelines and requirements. For a full list of duties, please visit https://www.stjosephmandan.com/job-opportunites. To apply for this position, either submit a resume and three references to the parish or school office at 108 3rd Street NE, Mandan, ND 58554. You can email your resume and reference to school@sjsmandan.org. Alternatively, instead of a resume, you can fill out an application at the school or parish offices. Review of the applications will begin on July 20, 2020.