Footsteps of St. Paul pilgrimage 2022

Pilgrims are invited to follow the footsteps of St. Paul as he traveled and explored the world he knew including the places where the “Apostle to the Gentiles” preached and taught. This pilgrimage into the life and times of St. Paul will be from Sept. 19-30, 2022, leaving from Bismarck. The all-inclusive price is $4,550 (except lunches). Monsignor Chad Gion will serve as the spiritual director of this trip sponsored by L.P. Pilgrimages. For more information, contact LeAnn Brand at 833-910-1545 or GaSales@lpjp.org. You can register and pay directly at the website www.lpjp.org. A deposit of $400 is payable on booking with the second payment of 50% due April 20 and full balance due on June 20.