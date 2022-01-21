Footsteps of St. Paul pilgrimage 2022

Join Msgr. Chad Gion on a 12-Day Footsteps of St. Paul and the Seven Churches Pilgrimage Sept. 19-30, 2022. This Greece and Turkey pilgrimage honors the Blessed Mother and celebrates St. Paul. The tour will visit the Church of the Virgin Mary and her home in Ephesus, Turkey, as well as the seven churches established by St. Paul and the tomb of St. Luke. Price is $4,550 double occupancy (all inclusive). Trip includes round trip airfare from Bismarck, taxes and fuel surcharges, tips, deluxe motor coach transportation, four-star hotel accommodations, breakfast and dinner daily. Daily Masses will also be attended. For more information, contact Cheryl Hansen 701-204-7209 or LeAnn Brand 1-833-910-1545 toll free or LeAnn@lpjp.org. Visit www.lpjp to view the itinerary and enroll online. Space is limited.