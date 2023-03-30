The bishops of the Bismarck and Fargo Dioceses announced Christopher Dodson as the recipient of the Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice—among the highest honors the Holy Father can confer on laypeople, deacons and religious.
Dodson was lauded for this service as the executive director and general counsel for the North Dakota Catholic Conference that serves as the public policy voice of the Catholic bishops of the state. Dodson, a University of California-Berkely Law School graduate, has been the conference director since 1995.
The Cross Pro Ecclesia et Pontifice is given for distinguished service to the Church by lay people and clergy. It is the highest honor that can be awarded to laity by the pope. The award, established by Pope Leo XIII in 1888, means “For Church and Pope” in Latin. The diocesan bishop petitions the Holy See with the name and biographical information of the person whom he wishes to receive the award.
Dodson resides in Jamestown within the Diocese of Fargo so his diocesan bishop, Bishop John Folda, petitioned the Holy See for the award.
In his endorsement letter, Bishop Folda wrote of Dodson, “He is a married man of outstanding virtue who has spent his adult life in the service of the Church. In particular, he has served the Dioceses of Bismarck and Fargo as the Director of the North Dakota Catholic Conference. He has been instrumental in giving Catholic social teaching practical effect through his tireless work and expertise.”
Accompanying Bishop Folda’s letter was a letter of support from Bishop Kagan regarding Dodson that stated, “Mr. Dodson has offered valuable service to the bishops of North Dakota for nearly three decades. He has been absolutely instrumental in protecting the interests of the unborn, safeguarding religious liberty, and promoting the Church’s social teachings in the public square. I know him to be a man of upright character and Catholic values.”
Dodson, who was received into the Catholic Church during law school, said he is profoundly grateful to receive this honor for his work with the conference and it “proves God’s love and ever-guiding hand.”
In his capacity as executive director, Dodson primarily works to draft and help guide the enactment of legislation on various issues including the protection of human life, religious freedom, the family and care for the poor.
He expressed gratitude to the bishops of both dioceses. “I feel called to do this work, but without [the bishops’] support, trust and prayers it would be impossible. For that, I am grateful.”
The bishops presented Dodson with the award at the dinner following the legislative Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit on Feb. 9. The gold cross depicts the Apostles Sts. Peter and Paul with the inscription Pro Ecclesia (For Church) on the left and Et Pontifice (And Pope) on the right. The medallion’s ribbon is yellow and white, the colors of the papacy.