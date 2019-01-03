Forming their minds and hearts

by Sonia Mullally, DCA Editor

When the students at St. Joseph Catholic School in Mandan are told about people who don’t respect life, they can’t relate. To them, there’s just no other way to be than to value life at all stages.



The Catholic school environment is rich with life-affirming activities to foster this way of thinking. According to their teachers, the 90 children enrolled there in grades kindergarten through five clearly care about life issues. They’ve spent time this year devoted to the cause. In November, the children took part in a 40 Days for Life activity where students read daily devotionals on the school intercom for all to hear. They also prayed a rosary in the church during that time and participated in a candle prayer service.



“We all gathered in the gym, lit several candles and said special prayers for those who have been taken from this world by abortion,” explained first-grade teacher Elaine Fergel. The children listened to the creation story and, then at the conclusion, we blew out the candles one by one to signify the lives extinguished.”



Fifth graders, Aubrey Heck and Carter Michlitsch, find it hard to describe the emotions that went along with the candle prayer service. Aubrey said she thought about how people must feel when they face the life decision for a baby. Carter said he was thinking about all the kids that would have been and maybe changed the world and now they’re gone.



Both students count themselves among the fortunate ones to be able to attend a Catholic school where they can talk openly about pro-life issues and take part in activities that help the cause.



Their next project was a “Baby Shower for Mary” in which students and families were asked to collect baby items to be given to the Women’s Care Center (formerly FirstChoice Clinic) in Bismarck. They collected new and gently-used clothes as well as supplies like diapers and wipes.



This was the first time they’ve done a project like this, but hope to continue to make it an annual event. They are also planning more pro-life activities to tie in with Pro-Life Month and Catholic Schools Week in January.



“It’s important having the kids hear each other talk about the Right to Life movement like the intercom announcements, it’s a big deal to them,” Fergel said. “If we talk to them about people who don’t respect life, our kids just can’t comprehend. You can tell that they care.”



Value of Catholic education



Aubrey and Carter know that the pro-life movement is important, and one that bolsters their faith-filled education.



Aubrey said that celebrating Mass is one of the best things about going to a Catholic school. “I have friends who go to public school and they know they’re missing out, even my friends who go to faith formation classes. They’re jealous that they don’t get to go to Mass or participate like we do.”



Her classmate agrees, and said that the smaller class sizes and one-on-one attention they get are important to him. Carter is also happy that they get to learn about religion. “We get to read the Bible, and they can’t do that at public schools.”



Both students have a keen awareness of what makes their school special. They’re receiving an education that will form their minds and their hearts with their faith always in the forefront.



