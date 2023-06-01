Foundation golf tournament June 19

The 9th Annual Seminarian Scholarship Golf Tournament hosted by the Catholic Foundation of Western North Dakota is Monday, June 19 at the Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan. Check in and lunch begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Lunch and dinner are provided. Cost is $520 per team or $130 per person. Register online at cfwnd.org/golf by June 15. The tournament fills up fast, so you are encouraged to register early. For more information contact Ron Schatz at 701-204-7202 or Mike Bichler at 701-471-0985.