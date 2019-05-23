Foundation golf tournament June 24

The 5th Annual Seminarian Scholarship Golf Tournament hosted by the Catholic Foundation of the Bismarck Diocese will be held Monday, June 24 at the Prairie West Golf Course in Mandan. Check in and lunch begins at noon with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. A steak dinner will be served following the tournament. There will be four major hole-in-one prizes, as well as a gun raffle, other hole prizes and door prizes. Offered, once again, will be Bishop Kagan’s scholarship for Catholic education raffle for $1,000 toward K-12 tuition at any of the diocesan Catholic schools. Register online by June 21 at catholicfoundationdob.com/golf2019 or call Matt at 701-204-7206.