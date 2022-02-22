Friday fish fry at Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi fish fry season is back! Join us for a fish fry each Friday in Lent at the Church of Corpus Christi in Bismarck. The fish fry is from 5-7 p.m. and features tasty baked and fried fish, French fries, fried shrimp, noodles, fried green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, coffee, tea, milk and homemade desserts. All proceeds from the fish fry support youth participating in retreats and conferences. Prices are $10 for adults, $7 for children and $40 for a family. The church is located at 1919 N. 2nd Street. Contact Melanie with questions at 255-4600.