Friday Lenten Dinners, Mandan

The Knights of Columbus at Christ the King and Spirit of Life Parishes, along with the Parish Youth Ministry of St. Joseph's Parish in Mandan, are again teaming up to host Friday Lenten Dinners throughout the Fridays of Lent. The Knights of Columbus meals will feature deep-fried fish and shrimp with sides and the Youth Ministry lenten meals will feature a German entrée. Christ the King will host Fish Fries on February 24th & March 17th, serving from 5:30-6:30 p.m., Spirit of Life will host Fish Fries on March 3rd & 24th, serving from 5-7 p.m., and St. Joseph's will host lenten meals on March 10th & 31st serving from 5:30-7 p.m. Consult parish bulletins/websites for additional information. Everyone is welcome!