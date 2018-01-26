Friday Lenten fish fry at Corpus Christi Everyone’s invited to the Friday Lenten fish fry at the Church of Corpus Christi beginning Friday, Feb. 16 and running through Lent. The fish fry is 5-7 p.m. The menu includes baked and fried fish, French fries, fried shrimp, noodles, fried green beans, applesauce, coleslaw, coffee, tea, milk and homemade desserts. All proceeds support youth participating in retreats, the Steubenville youth conference and other youth ministry events. Cost is: $9 for adults, $5 for children and $30 for a family. For more information, contact Tracy at 255-4600.