The Cathedral Society of St. Vincent de Paul is hosting a Friends of the Poor® 5K Walk/Run on Sunday, October 1 at Sertoma Park (Shelter 7) in Bismarck. Registration begins at 1:00 PM, and the walk starts at 1:30 PM. You may also register online at www.fopwalk.org; click “REGISTER TO WALK”. Or click “DONATE” if you cannot attend but still want to give. This is a fun, noncompetitive walk/run to raise funds for those living in poverty in our local community.