Friends of the Poor Walk/Run Oct. 2

Join the fun at the St. Vincent de Paul Society Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Sunday, Oct. 2. The annual 5k begins at Bismarck’s Sertoma Park, shelter 7. Registration starts at 3:30 p.m. with the run/walk at 4 p.m. This is a non-competitive walk/run to raise money for the poor in the community. There is no registration fee, but a freewill donation is much appreciated. All funds raised stay in the local community. You can pre-register online at fopwalk.org. The Cathedral of The Holy Spirit Knights of Columbus are providing an Oktoberfest picnic immediately following the walk/run. Menu includes brats, sauerkraut and root beer floats. Thank you to all sponsors, especially gold sponsors Dakota Eye Institute, Steven and Sherry Wangler and Karin Haskell-Better Homes & Garden Real Estate.