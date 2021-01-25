FT Accounting Clerk/Administrative Support, Fargo

Diocese of Fargo is currently accepting applications for full-time combined Accounting Clerk/Administrative Support position. This position will provide bookkeeping and payroll services to parishes, under the direction of the Diocesan Finance Office, and assist with all aspects of administrative support as assigned. Previous Write-up Service experience a plus. Candidate must be proficient with the Microsoft Office Products, and accounting practices. Associate Accounting Degree with 2+ years of experience is preferred. Please send cover letter, resume and three references to: barbara.augdahl@fargodiocese.org Apply immediately; position open until filled.