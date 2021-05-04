FT Accounting Clerk/Bookkeeping, Fargo

Diocese of Fargo is currently accepting applications for an Accounting Clerk/Bookkeeping position. This position will provide bookkeeping and payroll services to parishes, under the direction of the Diocesan Finance Office, and assist in other areas as needed. Previous Write-up Service experience a plus. Candidate must be proficient with the Microsoft Office Products, and accounting practices. Associate Accounting Degree with 2+ years of experience is preferred. Send cover letter, resume and three references to: barbara.augdahl@fargodiocese.org. Apply immediately; position open until filled.