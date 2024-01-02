Full-time Administrative Assistant, Bismarck

The Bismarck Diocese is seeking a full-time administrative assistant in the Office of Mission Advancement. Primary duties include opening and recording financial donations for the Catholic Indian Mission, data entry, preparing thank you letters and reports. Required skills include above average experience in Microsoft Word, Excel and Outlook. Desired skills include experience using Raiser’s Edge software or other donor record-keeping software. The salary is commensurate with experience and the Diocese offers a full benefits package. The position is open until filled. Please submit a cover letter, resume and three references to: Denise Jordan, Personnel Secretary, PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502 or djordan@bismarckdiocese.com. If you have any questions, please call Denise at (701) 204-7212.