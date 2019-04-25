FT Associate Director of Annual Giving and Marketing - Grand Forks

St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center, on the UND campus (Grand Forks, ND) is accepting applications for a full-time Associate Director of Annual Giving and Marketing. Primary duties will include: designing print and email communications with effective branded marketing, managing website and social media platforms, coordinating annual fundraising events, donor research, and database management. Successful candidate must be a team player with outstanding design and editing skills, with an emphasis on accuracy and confidentiality. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, an appreciation for the mission of the Catholic Church, and the ability to prioritize and handle multiple projects are essential. Experience with Adobe Creative Cloud or similar design platforms is beneficial. Send cover letter and resume to: luke.meyer@undcatholic.org Position open until filled.