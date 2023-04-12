Real Presence Radio is accepting applications for a FT Business Manager/Executive Assistant. This position ensures the operating integrity of the station office from all perspectives, including the timely and accurate record-keeping of all financial accounts and preparation of financial statements. Will also work closely with the Executive Director managing and planning activities and taking minutes at Board Meetings Qualifications include: Accounting Background/Work Experience or Degree, Google Suite and Microsoft Office experience. For a complete job description, ask questions or to submit your resume please email joyce@realpresenceradio.com.