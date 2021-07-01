FT Business Manager/Executive Assistant, Fargo

Real Presence Radio has an exciting Business Manager/Executive Assistant opening in Fargo, ND. The right candidate will have a love for the Catholic faith and a call to serve God in spreading the love and gospel of Jesus Christ. This position will function as Business Manager and Executive Assistant at the local station office and ensure operating integrity of the station office from all perspectives. This person will perform day to day operations, including financial & clerical functions to ensure proper, timely & accurate record-keeping. Act as assistant to Executive Director helping manage plan and prepare for the activities of RPR. If you sense a call to serve God in this capacity please send a cover letter, resume and references to brittany@realpresenceradio.com. Or if you would like more information on the position, please call Brittany at 877-795-0122.