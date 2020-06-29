FT Business Manager, Jamestown

St. James Basilica in Jamestown, ND is currently accepting applications for a Full-Time Business Manager. This position will be responsible for managing the day-to-day business operations and employee benefits. Job duties will include accounts receivable, accounts payable, payroll, inventory, grant reporting, online giving, budgets, coordinating the Diocese of Fargo Safe Environment reports, and the parish annual stewardship program. Additional duties will include, but are not limited to, leading the parish Stewardship Committee and activities, providing general tech support for the parish offices, secretarial duties, email and database management. The successful candidate is required to possess a background in accounting with related work experience in business operations, strong communication and organizational skills with attention to detail. Ability to maintain confidentiality and an understanding of the Catholic Faith is essential. Submit cover letter, resume and three references to Monsignor Wald at: jeffrey.wald@fargodiocese.org Position open until filled.