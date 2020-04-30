FT Campus Minister Position, Fargo

St. Paul’s Newman Center at NDSU has an opening for a FT Campus Minister Position. The Campus Minister is a member of the pastoral staff whose responsibilities encompass the spiritual, educational and social needs of the Newman Center. The Campus Minister is accountable to the Pastor of St. Paul’s Newman Center and collaborates with all the staff at weekly staff meetings and all other Newman Center related activity. Duties include oversight of the Peer Ministry program and Student Advisory Board, coordinating Liturgical planning, Event planning, Religious Education and execution of a media plan. Preferable candidate will be proficient in MS Office, Graphic design and Web design, and have the ability to be part of a team. Compensation dependent on experience. Send cover letter, resume and a list of three references to frcheney@bisonCatholic.org – for more information call 701-235-0142 or visit www.bisonCatholic.org. Apply immediately; position open until filled.