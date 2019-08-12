FT Database and Service Associate, Fargo

Diocese of Fargo is accepting applications for a Development Database and Accounting Service Associate. Database duties include managing the database system and reports. This position will be involved in all aspects of diocesan fundraising events. Other duties will include bookkeeping and payroll services for parishes. Candidate must be proficient with Microsoft Office Products and will preferably have experience with donor management and/or accounting software. Email cover letter, resume and three references to: barbara.augdahl@fargodiocese.org. Application deadline is Friday, September 6, 2019.