FT Development Coordinator, Fargo

St. Paul’s Newman Center in Fargo is seeking a Development Coordinator. The individual will be responsible for all database management, benefactor acknowledgment, prospect identification, and donor communications. The ideal candidate is someone who is detail orientated, proficient in word processing and spreadsheets, has strong organization skills, and believes in the mission of Catholic campus ministry. Will work extensively with a large and complex database of donor records and services in Raiser’s Edge NXT. Salary and compensation commiserate with experience. To apply send cover letter, resume and a list of three references to: frcheney@bisonCatholic.org Apply immediately, position open until filled. Information about bisonCatholic can be found at: www.bisonCatholic.org