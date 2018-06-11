FT Development Director, Fargo

St. Paul’s Catholic Newman Center (on the NDSU campus) in Fargo, ND is accepting applications for a FT Development Director. The Development Director personally represents St. Paul’s Newman Center and ignites benefactors and potential benefactors to continually support our work. Ideal candidate needs to understand the value of campus ministry at a state university, and be effective in communicating that to the current and future benefactors. Immediately, they will be helping to finish a successful campaign, as well as build the next steps for the future needs of the development program. This position requires previous experience in fund development and the ability to work in an extremely fast, results driven environment. The successful candidate will work closely with the Director of the NDSU Newman Center, as well as current development staff. Immediate goals will be to close out a 21.5 million dollar campaign with a hopeful ground breaking the spring of 2019. The ideal candidate will work with current and future benefactors who have pledged anywhere $100,000 - $5,000,000 and continually focus on networking and growing the donor base. Extensive knowledge and experience with major and planned giving experience is a must. Ideal candidate should be familiar with Raiser’s Edge NXT software. Please go to https://sagencytalent.com/opportunities/#/jobs/55 to apply through our talent partner, Sagency. Apply immediately, position open until filled.