FT Director of Catechesis and Youth, Bismarck

The Bismarck Diocese is seeking a well-qualified and highly motivated individual to fill the position of Director of Catechesis and Youth. The ideal candidate loves the Catholic Church and its ministries, enjoys working with people, is goal orientated and a self-starter. The Director will provide leadership and serve as a liaison to parishes in the design and implementation of catechesis and youth/young adult ministry in the diocese. The Director will also coordinate and support catechetical and youth/young adult events and programming to nurture the faith and discipleship of young people across the diocese. Competitive salary and benefits package provided. Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and diocesan application for employment to Denise Jordan, djordan@bismarckdiocese.com or PO Box 1575, Bismarck, ND 58502.