FT Director of Evangelization, Fargo

Diocese of Fargo is currently accepting applications for a Director of Evangelization. This position will be responsible for providing leadership and supporting parishes in the area of evangelization throughout the Diocese. Primary duties will include coordinating programs and activities, including the Young Disciples and retreat apostolates. The successful candidate will be a faithful and practicing Catholic and have a minimum of three years pastoral experience with a graduate theological degree. Other qualifications include: the ability to work effectively in hierarchical and collegial settings, the ability to articulate vision and strategy, strong communication and interpersonal skills, proven leadership, and integrity. Submit cover letter, resume and three references to: Barbara.Augdahl@fargodiocese.org. Apply immediately, position open until filled.