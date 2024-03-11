FT Director of Faith Formation, Bismarck

The Pro-Cathedral of St. Mary in Bismarck has a full-time opening for a Director of Faith Formation. The Director of Faith Formation assists the pastor in creating and maintaining faith formation opportunities for the students, parents, and families of the parish. This position will oversee a month family formation night, middle school faith formation, and sacramental formation for students preparing to receive their First Holy Communion and the Sacrament of Confirmation. Individuals must have exceptional interpersonal and communication skills, work well on a team, have a high level of organizational management, and have experience with Microsoft Word, Excel and Publisher. Interested applicants may submit a cover letter, resume, and three references to Olivia Richter, Business Manager, 825 E. Broadway Avenue, Bismarck, ND 58501. Contact Olivia at 701-712-2927 or olivia@stmarysbismarck.org with questions.