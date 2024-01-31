FT Director of Faith Formation, Minnesota

Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker / Big Lake Minnesota is seeking a full-time Director of Faith Formation. This position encompasses Faith Formation programs for grades K-11 and adults, along with preparation for first Sacraments of Reconciliation & Eucharist, and Confirmation. The director is responsible for coordinating Vacation Bible School and Liturgy of the Word for Children, as well as preparation of yearly budget, working with parish staff, Faith Formation committee, catechists, and volunteers. Our families attend sessions at the same time - while children attend grade level sessions, parents meet for an adult session. Our program also includes family sessions and activities.
Mary of the Visitation is a parish of 800 families, with 325 children in Faith Formation programs. Through the proclamation of the Word of God and embraced by the gifts of the Holy Spirit, we seek to be welcoming, to grow spiritually, to see Christ’s presence in others, and to offer our care and service to all.
The ideal candidate will:
Have a bachelor’s degree in theology, ministry, education, or relevant degree with a strong Catholic background (Master’s degree is desirable)
Have experience directing a comprehensive Faith Formation program
Be proficient in computer technology. Experience using a database to manage classes, students and families is desirable.
Be a practicing Catholic with a strong knowledge and appreciation of the Catholic faith
Be innovative and creative
Have strong project management and organizational skills, along with oral and written communication skills
Have strong interpersonal and leadership skills with an ability to connect with children, youth and adults
Have ability and desire to grow parent participation as well as develop whole family experiences.
Our goal is to have a new director in place by June 1, 2024. Please send your resume and cover letter to Fr. Mike Kellogg mkellogg@maryofthevisitation.org by April 15.