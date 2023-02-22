FT Director of Music, Bismarck

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit Church is seeking a highly-skilled full-time Director of Music. Prior experience is required. The primary responsibility of the Director of Music is to recruit and form musicians for the sacred liturgy. The Director of Music is responsible for maintaining the musician schedule and overseeing and collaborating with the Choir Director and Children’s Choir Director to foster their formation and participation in the sacred liturgy. The Director of Music will serve as a liaison to engaged couples for weddings and assist families in planning music for funerals held at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The Director of Music will ensure the parish sound system is maintained and properly functioning. The Director also will ensure licensing and copyright regulations are followed. We are an active parish with approximately 1500 families. We offer a competitive salary, health insurance, vision and dental insurance, paid time off, and 401k matching. All offers of employment are pending a clear background check and reference check. Please submit cover letter, resume, and three references to Dianna Trnka, Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck, ND 58501.