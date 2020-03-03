FT Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry

Diocese of Fargo is accepting applications for the role of Director of Youth and Young Adult Ministry. This role will assess the needs of our youth and young adults within the Diocese of Fargo, develop strategies to help them grow in faith, and provide opportunities for them to encounter and follow Christ. Must be able to provide training, leadership and direction to youth and young adult programs both at the diocesan and parish level. The successful candidate will be a faithful and practicing Catholic and have a minimum of three years pastoral experience; graduate theological degree preferred. Travel will be necessary to fulfill the duties of this role. Email cover letter, resume and three references to: barbara.augdahl@fargodiocese.org. Application deadline is Wednesday, April 15, 2020.