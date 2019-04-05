FT Donor and Planned Giving Assistant, Bismarck

Job title: Donor and Planned Giving Assistant
Location: Center for Pastoral Ministry
Status: Non-Exempt
Department: Office of Development and Planned Giving
Reports to: Planned Giving Specialist
Job Summary The Donor and Planned Giving Assistant plays a critical role in supporting the planned giving mission of the Diocese. The position will prepare letters, planned giving correspondence, proposals, gift illustrations, and other correspondence. This position will have a crucial role with donor reports, schedule and track meetings and appointments related to donor cultivation, perform data entry, plan events and other support functions related to donor relationships. The position will also be required to manage and maintain Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software. Absolute confidentiality regarding the donor and all diocesan transactions is required.
Essential Functions
Administrative support to the Office of Development and Planned Giving.
Develop and maintain the filing system, both electronic and hard files, including all correspondence, grants, fundraising materials, events, donations and any other archived records which will include corporate books and records for the office.
Coordinate meetings and activities of related committees and entities under the direction of the Planned Giving Specialist.
Accurately record and process prospect, donor and gift information into the database, provide reports, run queries and generate meaningful follow-up and assistance to gift planners.
Implement special events as directed including attendance and participation in select events, as well as perform duties as needed for select events.
Identify and coordinate volunteers as needed for special events.
Ensure accuracy of donor acknowledgement and recognition, both electronic and traditional, such as donor listings for publications, annual reports, etc.
Work closely with diocesan staff to ensure maximum utilization of our current database and web capabilities.
Prepare regular progress reports or updates to the Planned Giving Specialist.
Job Requirements and Qualifications Education and Experience:
A bachelor’s degree or related work experience with an emphasis in areas of business administration, marketing or finance is preferred.
Previous experience serving as an administrative assistant and/or serving as a liaison for a board of directors with a familiarity of board etiquette.
Experience with church related administrative responsibilities preferred.
Experience in communicating with various church personnel and clergy preferred. Preference to experience working with fundraising and/or Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software such as Raiser’s Edge.
Knowledge, Training or Skills: (licenses, programs or certificates):
Proficient in Office Suite and comfortable working with various fundraising and donor databases.
Portray a positive, professional attitude and be a self-starter, highly skilled in organizational, interpersonal, oral and written communication skills and proper telephone/email etiquette.
Experience in and knowledge of mission advancement and fundraising is preferred.
Detailed-oriented and effective time manager with the ability to prioritize and multitask.
Knowledge and understanding of the Catholic Church and the workings of a Catholic diocese. Ability to promote the Catholic faith and teachings through the performance of the job duties and individual’s everyday life.
Ability to work well with others, work independently with minimal supervision and be observant of the confidentiality of the person.
Other Information: Occasional evening and weekend work, one to two overnight travel requirements per year. Valid driver’s license, minimal in-state travel is necessary.
An essential function of this position is to promote Catholic ministry, beliefs, teachings, message and faith.