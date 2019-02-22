FT Elementary School Teacher, Valley City

St. Catherine’s Elementary School in Valley City, ND is seeking a full time elementary school teacher beginning the 2019-2020 school year. Applicant must hold or be able to obtain a ND Educator’s Professional License in elementary education. Applicant is required to submit a cover letter, resume, current transcripts and contact information for three professional references to St. Catherine’s School, Attention: Jenny Faure, 540 3rd Ave NE Valley City, ND 58072 or via e-mail to jenny.faure@k12.nd.us Application review will begin March 22, 2019.