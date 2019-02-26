FT Elementary Teacher, Grand Forks

St. Michael's Catholic School in Grand Forks, ND is seeking an elementary classroom teacher for the 2019-2020 school year. An elementary classroom teacher fulfills the mission of St. Michael’s Catholic School by planning, guiding, and implementing the learning process of the students for whom the teacher is responsible within the framework of the school’s beliefs, organization, and curriculum. The teacher provides the appropriate learning environment and classroom culture that fosters the development of the whole child through exceptional academics, Christian service, and faith-filled opportunities. The teacher has decision-making responsibilities within essential job functions, in keeping with school policies. The position is hired and evaluated by the principal. To apply, please email Sara Dudley, principal, at sara.dudley@stmichaelsgf.com with letter of interest, resume, two letters of professional recommendation, and unofficial transcript. Must have ND teaching license.