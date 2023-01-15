FT Evangelization Team Member, Bismarck

The Cathedral of the Holy Spirit is seeking a full-time team member for its Office of Evangelization. This individual will assist with evangelization efforts for our parish and community youth, collegians, and young adults. Prior experience in the area of evangelization is required. We offer a competitive salary and full benefits package. Please submit cover letter, resume, and three references to Dianna Trnka at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, 519 Raymond St., Bismarck, ND 58501 or call 701-223-1033.