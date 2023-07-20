The North Dakota Catholic Conference is looking for a FT Executive Director. The Executive Director implements the overall mission of the Conference and oversees all related administrative duties including, budget, payroll, office operations, staff management, and development. The Executive Director monitors, informs, and advises the Bishops on public policy issues considered in the legislative, executive, and judicial branches of the state and federal governments, and represents the bishops in matters concerning public policy issues. The Executive Director oversees educational and public communications related to the Conference’s priority issues including developing and overseeing a legislative action network and an internet and social media presence for the Conference. For more information and to apply https://ndcatholic.org/about/edposition/