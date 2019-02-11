FT Major Gifts Officer, Fargo Diocese

St. John Paul II Catholic Schools Network is seeking a Major Gifts Officer that will work closely with the President and Advancement Director. The Major Gifts Officer will increase the school’s capacity for fundraising major gifts and serve as an ambassador for the St. John Paul II Catholic Schools. The position is responsible for the identification, cultivation, solicitation, and stewardship of major gifts and planned gift prospects, including new prospective donors. The Major Gifts Officer will develop and implement strategic actions for achieving specific goals as outlined in the strategic plan. Application Deadline: March 4, 2019. Please submit cover letter, resume, general application, and three letters of recommendation to Human Resources, JPII Catholic Schools, 5600 25th Street South, Fargo, ND 58104 or by email to Human.Resources@jp2schools.org.