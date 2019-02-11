FT Marketing Specialist for Real Presence Radio, Fargo

We are looking for an enthusiastic FT Marketing Specialist for Real Presence Radio to help us in our overall marketing efforts in the Fargo office. You will be an integral part of the development and execution of marketing plans to reach targets from brand awareness to mission promotion. We are looking for a competent professional able to grasp listener behavior trends and generate creative ideas. You should also be well-versed in specialized marketing concepts, principles and tactics. The goal is to deliver effective marketing programs that will help facilitate relationships and growth. This position requires a visionary and creative individual who can take lead and focus our marketing on getting maximum exposure for every activity of RPR and create a unified approach for other staff to participate in and assist. Degree in marketing, communications or related field preferred. For a copy of these job descriptions or to apply email letter of interest, resume and references to: tonia@yourcatholicradiostation.com or call 877-795-0122.