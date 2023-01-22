FT Newman House Director, Grand Forks

The Newman House (www.newmanhouse.org) on the University of North Dakota Campus in Grand Forks, ND is looking to hire a full-time Director for the 2023-2024 school year. Duties would include: serving a community of women by providing leadership and formation, overseeing maintenance and improvements to the facility, building and grounds, and complete all business and public relation needs to create a united and thriving culture to help serve the Newman Center and UND communities. For a more detailed job description go to https://www.undcatholic.org/newman-house-director. Apply immediately. Position starts in June of 2023. Please send cover letter, resume and two references to: chris.markman@undcatholic.org.