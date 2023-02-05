FT Office Manager, Grand Forks

St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center (www.undcatholic.org) on the University of North Dakota Campus in Grand Forks, ND is looking to hire a full-time Office Manager. This role would include both administrative and business office duties. These include answering phones and emails; greeting guest; coordinating volunteers and ministry schedules; keeping track of office supplies; organizing and preparing mailings; preparing the weekly bulletin and Newman Note email; maintenance of parish files, records, and database; Mass intentions and prayer requests; office calendar. Oversee all donations and deposits, payroll, pay all bills, prepare monthly financial statements, assist in preparation of tax receipts, prepare and file all tax paperwork, maintain records and reporting for background checks and Safe Environment information, maintain personnel files, etc. Skills necessary: Love for the ministry the Newman Center offers to students, faculty and staff on campus, willing to go above and beyond when necessary, people skills, and knowledge of Google, Microsoft, and Adobe programs. Skills that would be beneficial: Ease in learning computer software programs or familiarity with ParishSOFT, Mailchimp, Dropbox, Squarespace, eTapestry, etc. Familiarity with business tax forms. Apply immediately. Position starts as soon as possible. Please send cover letter, resume and three references to: chris.markman@undcatholic.org Position open until filled. https://www.undcatholic.org/office-manager