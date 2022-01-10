FT or PT Newman House Director, Fargo

The Newman House (www.newmanhouse.org) on the University of North Dakota Campus in Grand Forks, ND is looking to hire a full-time or part-time Director for the 2022-2023 school year. Duties would include: serving a community of women by providing leadership and formation, overseeing maintenance and improvements to the facility, building and grounds, and complete all business and public relation needs to create a united and thriving culture to help serve the Newman Center and UND communities. Apply immediately, spring semester training is currently an option. Please send cover letter, resume and two references to: luke.meyer@undcatholic.org.