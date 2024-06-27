FT Parish Secretary, Bismarck

Saint Anne Catholic Church has an opening for a full-time Parish Secretary. The Parish Secretary role provides both clerical and administrative support to the pastor, parochial Vicars, and the entire member team of the Saint Anne Parish Office. The parish secretary is often the first point of contact and so it is also a role of welcoming and helping all visitors at the parish office. The secretary holds the responsibility for specific projects and tasks such as maintenance of the parish database and parish sacramental records. The person who fulfills the secretary position carries the apostolic mission of the Gospel, as taught and proclaimed by the Catholic Church, so that in all who are served, they may know the fullness of Divine Revelation entrusted locally to Saint Anne Catholic Church. Qualifications of the position include a minimum of an Associate’s Degree (Bachelor’s preferred) and/or 3-5 years administrative experience in a professional industry. The person must have (and seek to become proficient) in a comprehensive knowledge of grammar, spelling, and punctuation, with respect to written and verbal communication skills. The role demands a high rigor of organization, attention to detail, ordering of tasks, and management of events. Please submit a Cover Letter and Resume to: Fr. Hochhalter at frhochhalter@stannesbismarck.org or 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck, ND 58501