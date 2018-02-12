FT Position at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish - Fargo

Holy Spirit Catholic Parish in Fargo, ND, is seeking a motivated individual to work with the pastor to be on the forefront of implementing parish renewal flowing from Jesus’ command to go and make disciples of all nations. The FT position would entail coordinating efforts to empower parishioners to lead others into an encounter with Jesus Christ. Position duties would also include the managing and forming of parishioners in various discipleship processes as well as coordinating retreat and outreach efforts supporting this mission. We are looking for applicants with experience and passion for bringing others into relationship with Christ as well as having administrative and leadership skills and/or charisms. This position requires some evening and weekend availability. Competitive salary and benefits are provided. To apply contact Fr. Ross Laframboise at ross.laframboise@fargodiocese.org or 701-232-5900. Position open until filled.