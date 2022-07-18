FT Program Production Assistant Real Presence Radio has a full-time Program Production Assistant position open in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The right candidate will have a love for the Catholic Faith and has the calling to serve God in spreading the love and Gospel of Jesus Christ to the Real Presence Radio Network area. This person’s primary responsibility is radio programming production and on-sight sound production.
An Associate Degree in electronics or higher is preferred but not required. The successful candidate would have the following qualifications: · Excellent written and verbal communication skills including presentation skills · Organizational skills and capabilities to handle several projects · Time management, prioritization, and strong follow through skills · A positive attitude and demonstrated ability/desire to be a self-starter · Organizational skills and capabilities of handling several projects · Proficiency in using Microsoft Office and Google products
If you sense a calling to serve God in this capacity, please send a cover letter, resume and three references to joyce@realpresenceradio.com. If you would like more information on the position, please call Joyce Hajostek at 877-795-0122.