FT Real Presence Radio Representative, Rochester, MN

Real Presence Radio (RPR) is seeking an enthusiastic individual to increase awareness and help our listeners become active members of the AM 970 RPR Family (Rochester, MN area). The successful candidate will have strong sales and communication skills and be able to demonstrate an ability to help grow support for the mission of RPR. This is a FT position that will require local travel and a flexible schedule. For a copy of these job descriptions or to apply email letter of interest, resume and references to: tonia@yourcatholicradiostation.com or call 877-795-0122.