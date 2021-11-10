FT School Administrator, Valley City

St. Catherine Elementary School and Parish in Valley City, ND is seeking a dynamic leader to serve as the School Administrator. St. Catherine School is beyond its 100th year, currently serving children in kindergarten through grade six. The School Administrator is the leader of the total religious education program of the parish who supervises, observes and evaluates staff as well as the instructional program. The Administrator is responsible for establishing a positive school climate, promoting positive communications between school, parish and community while managing religious education resources and budget. A successful candidate must be a practicing Catholic with knowledge of the Catholic teachings, demonstrate successful communication and public relation skills, have experience with supervisory responsibilities and hold a Bachelor’s degree. Preferred qualifications include current teacher license, two-years teaching experience, experience with budget management, school administration, fundraising, and Microsoft suite. Submit a cover letter addressing all qualifications as listed above, resume, and three professional references with contact information via email to: jenny.faure@k12.nd.us. Position open until filled.