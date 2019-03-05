FT Science Teacher – Shanley High School, Fargo

JPII Catholic Schools is looking for a High School Science Teacher. Candidate must be qualified to teach 9-12 Science, specifically physical science and physics. Candidates must hold or be able to obtain current ND Educator’s Professional License. Deadline for applying: Open Until Filled. Submit cover letter, resume, completed certified application, three letters of recommendation and transcripts to Human Resources, JPII Catholic Schools, 5600 25th Street South, Fargo, ND 58104 or email Human.Resources@jp2schools.org.