FT Youth and Young Adult Minister, Fargo

Nativity Church of Fargo seeks a FT Youth and Young Adult Minister. Responsible for pastoral ministry with young adults (ages 21-39) and youth (grades 6-12), including formal catechesis for teen faith development and coordinating educational experiences for young adults and youth guiding them to full, conscious, and active participation in the parish through liturgy and service. Duties will include evening and weekend hours. Bachelor’s degree preferred, with knowledge of Catholic theology, and excellent communication and organizational skills. Must be an active member in the faith community of Nativity. Apply by August 12, 2019 by emailing resume and three references to Margaret Zeren at: margaretz@nativitycatholicchurch.net