Full-time 1st/2nd grade teacher, Valley City

St. Catherine’s Elementary School in Valley City, ND is seeking a full-time 1st/2nd grade combination classroom elementary school teacher beginning the 2020-2021 school year. Applicant must hold or be able to obtain a ND Educator’s Professional License in elementary education. Applicant is required to submit a cover letter, resume, current transcripts and contact information for three professional references to St. Catherine’s School, Attention: Jenny Faure, 540 3rd Ave NE Valley City, ND 58072 or via e-mail to jenny.faure@k12.nd.us. Applications are due no later than March 13, 2020. Review will begin March 16, 2020.